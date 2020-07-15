Council spends £100k to retrofit 1950’s homes and slash energy bills

Seventy-year-old homes in Derbyshire have received an energy boost with retrofit upgrades as part of £100,000 of funding from the local authority.

Derbyshire Dales District Council has transformed 11 ‘non-traditional’ homes to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and save on energy bills.

Cladding works are expected to reduce energy costs by 40% to 50% and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 30 tonnes per property over 20 years.

Director of Housing Rob Cogings said: “This important work takes the thermal insulation from the standards of 1950s to that of a new home built today.

“The finished properties do look like new homes and help to improve the look and feel of the area as well as improving the energy efficiency of the homes. This helps residents, many of whom are elderly, and the planet.”

The District Council is working on proposals to deliver the second phase of improvements later in the year.

