Do we need a new global authority to save our planet?

We all know the planet is in peril when it comes to the biosphere and the damage we are doing to it. So if we have a global problem do we need a global solution?

In essence a planteray council which has the executive power to make countries do the things they need to for the greater good. So you might convice Brazil not to chop down rainforests or stop America drilling in Alaska or stop the UK shipping waste to foreign shores. But could it work?

In the fourth episode of our new future Net Zero podcast series “Gaia Says No!” – environmental campaigner Angus Forbes, analyst Alex Milward and I discuss the concept of global governance.

Honest opinion and some strong language.

