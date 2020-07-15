Tesla’s new gigafactory in Berlin granted permit for construction

Tesla’s new gigafactory has received further approval from the German Environment Agency for plant construction.

The European manufacturing plant, which is being constructed 35 kilometres South-East of central Berlin, has been given the green light to continue work on the foundation and the establishment of private traffic areas.

All other structures above the planned pile foundations as well as components and lines, which reach into the groundwater, are not included in the approval.

The permit also includes requirements for noise and water protection as well as restrictions on avoiding dust emissions and notes any objections to the project can still be raised by the public until 3rd September.

Tesla applied for this approval on 8th June this year.

