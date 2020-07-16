Ofgem has launched an investigation into potential breach of billing rules

Ofgem has announced it will start an investigation into whether non-domestic energy supplier United Gas & Power (UGP) breached rules around billing, meter reading and communications.

The regulator says the investigation will also relate to Hudson Energy Supply UK Ltd as United Gas and Power was acting on behalf of this company in respect of some customers during the period covered by the investigation.

Ofgem also stresses this action does not imply it has already made any findings of non-compliance by the two companies.

UGP said it is committed to assisting Ofgem with any information necessary to complete its investigation.

A spokesperson for UGP commented: “Customer care lies at the heart of United Gas & Power. We are proud of our excellent track record and we continually seek ways to enhance and improve the experience we deliver to our customers.”

ELN has contacted Hudson Energy Supply UK Ltd for a response.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly news emails for Energy Live News and future Net Zero right here…