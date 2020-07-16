Wales lays draft order for UK emissions trading scheme

The Welsh Government has laid out the draft order to establish a UK emissions trading scheme (ETS) from January next year.

Lesley Griffiths, Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs says the scheme will support cost-effective emissions reduction from the country’s highest emitting sites.

Its establishment also ensures policy continuity when the UK leaves the EU ETS at the end of the implementation period.

Ms Griffiths said: “The Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Order 2020 legislates for the substantive policy features described in the joint government response to the consultation on the future of UK carbon pricing, which was published on 1 June.

“I have written to the Senedd committees regarding this legislation and the wider framework and look forward to working with them over the coming months as they scrutinise the framework.”

A debate on the draft order will take place in early November.