Greencoat Renewables acquires 50% stake in Irish wind farm

Renewable infrastructure investment company Greencoat Renewables has announced it has acquired 50% stake of the Carrickallen wind farm in Northern Ireland.

This acquisition brings the company’s portfolio of wind assets to an installed capacity of 538MW.

The 20.5MW wind project, which has been operational since January 2019, consists of ten turbines.

The remaining 50% of the plant will continue to be owned by the Irish wind developer Galetech.

Paul O’Donnell, Investment Manager of Greencoat Renewables, said: “We are pleased to announce our investment into Carrickallen wind farm, adding another high-quality wind asset with long-term contracted revenues.

“We were delighted to partner with Galetech and continue to see a strong pipeline of opportunities both in Ireland and the continent.”

