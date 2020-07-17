New tariff on the block: Shell launches solar storage deal

Shell Energy has launched a new solar storage tariff, which promises to reduce electricity bills, lower household’s carbon footprint and contribute to driving the UK’s clean energy transition.

The new tariff comes as part of a new partnership of the energy subsidiary of the oil giant with the German battery storage system manufacturer sonnen.

The excess power generated by the solar panels during the summer will give customers the chance to earn solar credits that will unlock a decrease in energy bills of the winter.

Households can be rewarded with a credit equivalent of 1,000kWh for the electricity they feed into the grid during the months of June, July and August.

Shell Energy says solar credits from the operation of solar panels with a sonnenBatterie could bring a reduction of energy bills of up to £150 in winter.

