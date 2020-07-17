Webinar: Electric Vehicles: What to look for in an electrification partner

With a breadth of suppliers in the Electric Vehicle (EV) marketplace how do you know who one to recommend or use? In this session, Adam will discuss all the elements of fleet electrification including infrastructure, telematics, data optimisation and management, to help guide you through this complex area.
Speaker:
- Adam Hall, EV Lead, Drax
Speaker bio:
Adam has been with Drax for 10 years and as Head of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is helping to deliver innovative solutions to organisations looking to adopt electric vehicles in their commercial fleets.
