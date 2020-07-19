New York rolls out $750m investment for EV charging infrastructure

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced an investment of $750 million (£596m) for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure as part of the state’s commitment to accelerate its transition to cleaner transport.

The initiative will see the deployment of more than 50,000 charging points by 2025 and will be funded by investor-owned utilities in New York.

Some $48.8 million (£38.8m) of the funding will be allocated from a diesel emissions settlement with the auto manufacturer Volkswagen and will be used to fund electric school and transit buses.

Low-income and disadvantaged communities are set to benefit from an investment of $206 million (£163m), which will support up to 100% of the costs to make sites ready for EV charging.

Governor said: “Through initiatives like the ‘EV Make Ready’ programme, we are building out the infrastructure that is necessary to support the electrification of our transportation sector while ensuring that every New Yorker can share in the benefits of this transition including cleaner air and new, well-paying jobs.”

