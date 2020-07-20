Cabinet appoints new BEIS Permanent Secretary

The Cabinet Secretary has announced a new Permanent Secretary for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Sarah Munby has been Director General for Business Sectors at BEIS since July 2019 when she joined the department.

She worked at McKinsey prior to that, where she led their Strategy and Corporate Finance practice in the UK and Ireland.

Alok Sharma, Secretary of State for BEIS said: “The appointment of Sarah Munby as Permanent Secretary is very good news for the department and for this government. Sarah is an outstanding public servant who has already made a significant contribution to the work of the department and I look forward to working with her as we deliver on the people’s priorities.”

Ms Munby added: “The Secretary of State has laid out our priorities as we lead Britain’s recovery; fighting coronavirus, backing business, unleashing innovation and tackling climate change. This is vital work and our mission couldn’t be more important.”