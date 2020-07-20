Government unveils £200m boost to make 5,000 homes of UK Armed Forces greener

The UK Government has announced £200 million of new funding for green improvements in more than 5,000 homes of military personnel.

The funds aim to make UK armed forces properties more environmentally-friendly – new windows and doors will provide better insulation while energy-efficient boilers are expected to save money on bills.

Solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) charging points will also be fitted to reduce the carbon footprint of the troops’ households.

A portion of the funding will also be spent on energy-efficient street lighting and other upgrades, including re-roofing to reduce the risk of mould and damp.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “This news doesn’t just mean service homes across the country will be upgraded but will see 2,000 jobs in sectors where they are needed the most, like plumbing and decorating, delivering our Plan for Jobs.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace added: “Our Armed Forces work incredibly hard to keep our nation safe, and so it is only right that they have a place they feel proud to call home.

“This investment will benefit thousands of our personnel and their families, providing the standard of living they deserve.”

