Octopus Renewables scales up solar portfolio with new 9.1MW acquisition

Octopus Renewables, the clean energy investor arm of Octopus Group, has announced a new acquisition of a 9.1MW portfolio of residential rooftop solar assets.

The solar projects cover more than 2,700 rooftops across the UK, with a significant proportion of them fitted in households in Manchester and Birmingham.

The new additions to the company’s portfolio are estimated to provide the equivalent carbon dioxide saving of removing close to 8,000 petrol or diesel cars from the road.

Peter Dias, Investment Director at Octopus Renewables, said: “This acquisition is an exciting step for the team and a great addition to the sizable commercial rooftop solar portfolio that we currently manage across the UK and in France.”

