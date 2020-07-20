Ofgem greenlights SSE’s 600MW Shetland power link

Ofgem has approved SSE’s 600MW subsea electricity transmission link that will connect the Shetland to mainland Britain.

SSE Networks (SSEN) Transmission will facilitate the connection of renewable electricity developments, including SSE Renewables’ 443MW Viking wind farm, which reached a final investment decision last month.

The regulator’s approval is conditional on the basis the wind farm will go ahead by the end of 2020.

The transmission link will connect Shetland to the main electricity system in Britain for the first time and support Shetland’s future supply needs, in addition to its transition to low carbon heat and transport.

The investment forms part of SSE’s £7.5 billion low carbon investment programme over the next five years.

Chief Executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said:“Today’s decision marks a significant milestone in delivering a ‘whole system’ solution to meet Shetland’s future needs, as well supporting the transition to net zero emissions and shows again that we are putting our money where our mouth is on driving the green recovery.

“It has been a long journey, but with a combined investment in excess of £1 billion, the construction of the subsea transmission link, all associated onshore infrastructure and the Viking Energy wind farm will deliver substantial socio-economic and environmental benefits to Shetland’s, Scotland’s and the UK’s economy, supporting hundreds of skilled jobs in the process.”

