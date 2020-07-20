Scotland ploughs £1m into helping farmers diversify into forestry and fight climate change

The Scottish Government is offering farmers and crofters a share of £1 million to diversify into forestry and help with the fight against climate change.

The additional funding is being made available through the new Agriculture Transformation Programme, a key initiative that aims to support the agriculture sector in helping Scotland meet its greenhouse gas emissions targets.

It follows a £500,000 investment announced earlier this month, which will cover up to 40% of the cost of buying forestry and timber processing equipment or buildings for small farmers and crofters.

Grants from the new fund will cover up to 90% of the cost of establishing woodlands.

Scottish Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “To meet our ambitious climate change targets and help to adapt to the effects already being felt, it is important that we support farmers and crofters in planting and managing forestry on their land.

“The planting funded through this scheme will be hugely beneficial to farmers and crofters, providing additional income and shelter for stock and crops. It will also benefit the wider community by helping to capture carbon, alleviate the impacts of flooding and provide new habitats for wildlife.

“This funding will also be a boost to the wider rural economy during our recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”

