Chicken run! KFC trials 3D-printed chicken nuggets

A more environmentally-friendly alternative to KFC’s famed chicken nuggets will soon hit a number of the restaurant’s locations.

The restaurant brand has announced it is working on an innovative 3D bioprinting technology to create an alternative to traditional chicken meat and provide new potential for sustainable food production.

KFC has collaborated with a Russian 3D bioprinting laboratory to create chicken nuggets made by a bioprinter.

3D Bioprinting Solutions’s technology will use chicken cells and plant material, allowing it to have the taste and texture of chicken meat almost without involving animals in the process and KFC will provide ingredients including spices and crispy breading to achieve the signature taste.

Raisa Polyakova, General Manager of KFC Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States, said: “Crafted meat products are the next step in the development of our “restaurant of the future” concept.

“Our experiment in testing 3D bioprinting technology to create chicken products can also help address several looming global problems. We are glad to contribute to its development and are working to make it available to thousands of people in Russia and, if possible, around the world.”

The fast-food restaurant giant expects to receive a final product for testing this autumn in Moscow.

