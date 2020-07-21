Government unveils £5m investment to reconnect with nature in the post-Brexit era

The government has announced a new £5 million scheme to help the UK reconnect with nature.

The so-called ‘natural capital and ecosystem assessment’ funding scheme was announced by Environment Secretary George Eustice, as part of the post-coronavirus recovery. It will also showcase the UK’s commitment to the environment post Brexit.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “We will be investing a further £4 million in a two-year pilot to bring green prescribing to four urban and rural areas that have been hit the hardest by coronavirus and then we want to scale that project up.”

“At the heart of our approach is a simple premise. If we can improve the baseline understanding of habitats and species abundance across the country in every planning authority, then we can make better decisions towards achieving our vision to leave the environment in a better state than we found it.”

Green prescribing is the concept of connecting with nature to help wellbeing and mental health.

