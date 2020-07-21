Greta Thunberg to donate €1m for green projects

Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg has announced she will donate one million euros (£900k) to support green projects across the world.

The money comes from the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity which she just won – this annual award distinguishes people or organisations that have stood to the fore in tackling climate change.

The first projects to benefit from €200,000 (£180k) of funding are an environmental and medical aid campaign for indigenous communities in the Amazon and a foundation which aims to make ‘ecocide’ an international crime.

I’m extremely honoured to receive the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity. We’re in a climate emergency, and my foundation will as quickly as possible donate all the prize money of 1 million Euros to support … ->

1/3 pic.twitter.com/Eti6AJXSvj — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 20, 2020

The 17-year-old activist wrote on Twitter: “I’m extremely honoured to receive the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity.

“We’re in a climate emergency, and my foundation will as quickly as possible donate all the prize money of €1 million (£900k) to support organisations and projects that are fighting for a sustainable world, defending nature and supporting people already facing the worst impacts of the climate and ecological crisis, particularly those living in the Global South.”

Jorge Sampaio, Chair of the Grand Jury of the Prize, said: “The way Greta Thunberg has been able to mobilise younger generations for the cause of climate change and her tenacious struggle to alter a status quo that persists, makes her one of the most remarkable figures of our days.”

Greta Thunberg was selected among 136 nominees from 46 different countries.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly news emails for Energy Live News and future Net Zero right here…