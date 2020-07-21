Vodafone to dial in 100% green European network by 2021

Vodafone has made a commitment to ensure its European network will be powered entirely by renewable electricity by July 2021.

It has pledged to create a Green Gigabit Net for its customers across 11 markets – Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Ireland, Greece, Romania, Albania, Czech Republic and Hungary – that will use power from wind, solar and hydro sources.

Around four-fifths of the energy used by its networks will be from renewable sources obtained directly from the electricity grids via power purchase agreements (PPAs) and green tariffs.

The remaining fifth, supplied by Vodafone’s landlords on buildings and other infrastructure, will be covered by Renewable Energy Certificates and where feasible, it will also invest in self-generation on-site, mostly via solar panels.

Vodafone previously committed to purchasing all its electricity from renewable sources, halving its environmental footprint by 2025 and reusing, reselling or recycling 100% of its network waste.

It also aims to help its business customers to reduce their own carbon emissions by 350 million tonnes globally over 10 years between 2020 and 2030.

Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read said: “More than ever, Vodafone is relied upon to connect millions of people around the world. As society rebuilds and recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, we have an opportunity to reshape our future sustainably to ensure that recovery does not come at a cost to the environment.

“Our accelerated shift to 100% renewable electricity on our European networks will change the way we power our technology for good – reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, helping our customers manage their resources more effectively and reduce their carbon emissions, while helping to create a healthier planet for everyone.”

