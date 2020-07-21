Webinar: Unlocking your CHP’s potential: A guide to maximising benefits & minimising waste

As energy demand patterns fluctuate and evolve over time, CHP units that have not been optimised to serve variable site loads can lead to sub-optimal plant performance, a reduction in site economic efficiency and a missed opportunity to offset environmental impact. Enel X has responded to this challenge with GEO, its generation energy and optimisation solution.

In this webinar, learn how GEO enables users to meet site demands in the most economical way by creating cost savings and maximizing the revenue potential derived from trading flexible CHP capacity on the energy markets.

This will be an informative and interactive presentation followed by a Q&A.

Speakers:

Cem Basar, Head of Global Business Development, Demand Response, Enel X

Wayne Davies, Head of Customer Success, Enel X UK

Marco Artina, Senior Product Manager, Enel X Italy

Gary Collins, Energy Efficiency, Power Generation & Heat Networks Specialist, AB Energy

Speaker bios:

Cem Basar, Head of Global Business Development, Demand Response, Enel X

Cem leads global business development for Demand Response solutions at Enel X. Cem is a mechanical engineer by training, focused on energy, with professional experience in building management systems and HVAC industries. He also has a MSc. In Energy Science and Technology.

Wayne Davies, Head of Customer Success, Enel X UK

Wayne Davies heads up the UK customer success team at Enel X. His focus is on ensuring an exceptional customer experience that extracts the most value from energy management initiatives including demand side response, flexibility management, procurement and risk management.

Marco Artina, Senior Product Manager, Enel X Italy

Marco Artina leads the EMEA markets, CHP optimization and VPP product development for Demand Response solution at Enel X. Marco has a Ph.D. in applied mathematics with specialization in optimization problems. He has designed the algorithm and the architecture of the product enabling the GEO solution.

Gary Collins, Energy Efficiency, Power Generation & Heat Networks Specialist, AB Energy

With over 25 years of experience in Cogeneration and energy efficiency space, Gary offers a no-nonsense approach to embedded on-site power generation [CHP]. I’m passionate about climate change and of the firm belief that I can help the I&C market take the lead in finding renewable solutions.

