Hybrid LPG power plant and energy storage system to support US Virgin Islands’ grid

Technology group Wärtsilä has been awarded a contract to build a hybrid liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and light fuel oil (LFO)-fuelled power plant with an energy storage system to support grid stability in the US Virgin Islands.

The plant will deliver a total output of 36MW, while the energy storage system will add further 9MW for up to two hours.

The project, which was ordered by the US Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (USVI WAPA), aims to improve the existing grid stability on the island and drive the energy transition towards low carbon systems.

Lawrence Kupfer, CEO of USVI WAPA, said: “The Wärtsilä plant will provide much needed additional baseload capacity to the island’s electricity supply.

“It will improve the system’s reliability, while at the same time giving us additional fuel and operational flexibility that will increase fuel efficiency and lower overall operating costs. It will also reduce the dependence and environmental impact of diesel oil.”

