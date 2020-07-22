Optima Energy Systems is the UK’s leading provider of advanced software for all aspects of the management, validation, analysis and presentation of energy data. Scalable to handle tens of thousands of meters, Optima Software provides a class-leading platform for processing a host of tasks including monitoring, budgeting, recharging, bill validation and cloud based reporting and analytics. Our software manages the energy data for over 22,000 organisations and, 380,000 sites, many of which have been with us since 1989.

This impressive portfolio means we process more data than any other energy management software provider. We boast a diverse client base, ranging from end users and associated energy managers to bureau service providers, independent consultants and everything in-between. Established in 1988, our unparalleled understanding of the energy sector is the driving force behind developing products that serve the demands of our users. Our wealth of industry experience combined with cutting edge technology have led to the creation of Optima Energy Cloud which incorporates Visualizer, a fully web based self-service reporting platform. Optima Visualizer delivers stunning reports and dashboards that provide powerful insights designed to highlight both the risks and opportunities relating to your consumption. We save our customers time and money, allowing them to focus on the core objectives of reducing costs whilst also reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.