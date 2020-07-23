Authority it’s ours to give!

Thanks as ever for listening in to our new series “Gaia Says No!” – exploring the nature of human activities on the planet.

In the fifth episode environmental campaigner Angus Forbes, analyst Alex Milward and I are joined by a very special guest, Cindy Forde. She’s an educationalist, UN advisor, campaigner and rebel! Following last week’s episode we continue the discussion around the creation of an authority to help protect our planet.

Honest opinion and some strong language.

Subscribe now to the series on your regular podcast platform.