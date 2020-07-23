Oil and gas and renewable tech firms form Energy Transition Alliance

A new five-year collaboration to deliver next generation energy technologies and accelerate the UK’s transition towards a net zero future has been announced.

The Energy Transition Alliance (ETA), formed by the Oil & Gas Technology Centre (OGTC) and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, will work together with the energy industry to develop advanced technologies.

They have identified five “high potential” projects, which include UK supply chain specific floating wind foundation competition to reduce the cost of foundations by 25% to 30%, offshore renewables supply chain deep dive study and sustainable wind turbine decommissioning.

They also plan to develop a prototype AC/DC conversion technology that reduces carbon, has a footprint 10 times smaller and five times cheaper than existing technologies and is expected to generate £7.7 billion savings to industry.

In addition, there will be a call to industry for technologies that reduce the cost of power from shore and help eliminate offshore platform emissions, which currently represent around 2% of the UK’s total carbon emissions.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The UK’s innovation will drive a more sustainable oil and gas industry and the development of our world-leading renewables sector on the path to net zero emissions by 2050.

“Collaboration across the energy sector will be essential to achieving our climate goals, and it is great to see the Energy Transition Alliance working towards developing new technologies, creating green jobs and helping the transition to a cleaner future.”

The ETA will be funded by the OGTC and ORE Catapult in the first time and look to government and industry, among other sources, to secure funding for future years.

OGTC CEO Colette Cohen added: “The creation of the Energy Transition Alliance comes at a pivotal time for our industry and the future of the North Sea as we transition to a net zero basin. Technology, innovation and a willingness to work cross sector will be essential if we are to successfully deliver on our net zero goal.

“This Alliance is an exciting step towards a more integrated energy future for the UK. Our partnership with the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult harnesses the expertise of both organisations to accelerate the UK’s energy transition.”

