Electric vehicle ownership must increase by 11,000% for a net zero UK.

Research undertaken by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) with sustainable energy experts Regen, forecasts electric vehicle ownership will increase from 44,000 to five million in the south of England and north of Scotland.

The data also reveals that to be on the road to net zero most gas boilers will have to be replaced by heat pumps, of which SSEN’s regions have around 16,600. In a net zero scenario, the local electricity network will need to support nearly two and a half million by 2050.

Richard Hartshorn, EV Readiness Manager for SSEN, said: “We already knew that the uptake of low carbon technologies is likely to leap and could pose major challenges for the resilience of our network.

“This research gives us a granular, year-by-year breakdown of when and where we should be ready to support the emergence of new technologies which will allow us to invest strategically and keep costs as low as possible for customers.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter.