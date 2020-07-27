Efficiency & Environment

Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean breaks 41-year-old heat record

The unusual temperature was 0.4°C above the old record on 16th July 1979

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 27 July 2020
Image: Meteorologisk institutt @meteorologene

This weekend a 41-year old heat record broke in the Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute reported 21.7°C in the afternoon of Saturday, which is 0.4 degrees above the old record on 16th July 1979. 

The scientists note on 16th July 1979, 21.3°C was measured on Svalbard. They say it was the only time temperatures above 20°C have been measured on the archipelago.

Svalbard is a Norwegian archipelago situated halfway between Norway and the North Pole.

A few days ago the temperature hit a record of 38°C in the Russian Arctic town of Verkhoyansk.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter.

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast