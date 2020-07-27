UK household energy bills to ‘skyrocket by £219m’ as fixed deals come to an end

Households in the UK could be squizzed by an increase in energy bills of £219 million as 125 fixed energy deals come to an end in July and August.

That’s according to data from Uswitch, which estimates almost 1.5 million homes will be hit by price hikes unless they change to a new fixed tariff.

According to the report, Britons could face an average £149 price hike if they do not switch to a cheap deal and roll onto a costly Standard Variable Tariff.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter.