‘UK’s first-ever heat pump tariff’ set to be launched this autumn

A new heat pump tariff, which promises to make cleaner, greener heating more cost-effective for UK households, is set to be launched this autumn.

The new offering from the renewable power company Good Energy, which claims to be ‘UK’s first-ever heat pump tariff’, is set to offer cheaper rates at certain periods during the day, while the national electricity grid is greener and experiencing lower demand.

That follows the announcement of Rishi Sunak’s Green Homes scheme, which allows homeowners to claim up to £10,000 grant for improvements, including air source heat pumps, a greener alternative to gas central heating.

Air source heat pumps absorb heat from the air – they can even extract heat when temperatures are as low as -15°C.

The heat is absorbed at low temperature into a fluid. This fluid passes through a compressor, increasing the temperature and transfers that higher temperature heat to the heating and hot water circuits of the house.

