Gaia says no! Episode 6 – Special: Jonathon Porritt

In this special edition of our hit podcast series it is my pleasure to chat to a titan of the green movement, not just in this country but internationally.

Sir Jonathon Porritt, who was relaxed enough to let me call him just Jonathon, was one of the directors of Friends of the Earth, a long term member of the Green Party and created the Forum for the Future.

Listen now as we discuss if there is a ‘hope in hell’ of getting to net zero. More content including a full video interview on future net zero.

