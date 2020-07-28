One hundred EV owners to test grid feedback scheme

One hundred electric vehicle (EV) owners in the Midlands, South West England and South Wales, are set to participate in the trial of an innovative vehicle-to-grid (V2G) project, feeding electricity back to the grid.

In partnership with the smart charging digital platform CrowdCharge, Western Power Distribution has launched the ‘Electric Nation’ project, which will recruit 100 Nissan EV owners to provide battery storage resources for the grid during times of peak demand.

The project will offer the free installation of V2G smart chargers worth £5,500 to the drivers, who will take part in this programme.

Electric Nation will use up to five different energy suppliers instead of just one. This is expected to offer a more realistic simulation of a future situation, in which many streets will have a number of EVs using V2G chargers operated by different energy suppliers.

Roger Hey, WPD’s DSO Systems and Projects Manager, said: “One of the latest Nissan LEAFs with a 62kWh battery would be able to put energy back into the grid that would be the equivalent of powering a house for days.

“Multiply this by millions of EVs across the UK and there is the potential for huge storage which can mitigate the peaks in electricity demand.”

