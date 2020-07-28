Worcester Council backs study to investigate if River Severn could heat buildings

Worcester City Council has earmarked £7,000 for a study, aimed at investigating if buildings could be heated using the River Severn.

Followed by seismic research, which evaluated the geothermal potential of the county, the study will assess the demand for heat across the city and the suitability of heat from the River Severn.

The plan means water would be drawn through a network of pipes from the river and pumped to buildings across the city centre.

The study will be carried out in collaboration with the University of Worcester.

A report to the environmental committee of the council suggests using heating from the river could lead to significant reductions in the carbon dioxide emissions of the city.

It could also contribute towards the city’s pledge to become carbon-neutral by 2030.

