Webinar: EVs and green energy are here to stay: new solutions for a net zero world

This webinar will be brought to you live from 11:00 on September 24th

Thursday 30 July 2020
As we rebuild the economy post Covid-19, we can seize the opportunity to ensure it’s a cleaner, more resilient economy. Our mission is to make green energy and efficient energy solutions as accessible for our partners and customers as possible, so that you can easily access net zero solutions.

  • Adam French, Product Development Manager, SSE Business Energy
  • Oliver McMillen, DSR Project Director, SSE Business Energy

Adam French, Product Development Manager, SSE Business Energy
Adam has an extensive knowledge of product management, from ideation and development to launching and managing products post-launch. As Product Development Manager for SSE Business Energy, Adam defines the product roadmap, looking at solutions internally and externally that will improve our customers’ experience. With a background outside the energy industry, Adam brings a fresh outlook on how we can develop new products and manage our current portfolio.

Oliver McMillen, DSR Project Director, SSE Business Energy
Oliver is responsible for the development and delivery of energy-related services within SSE Business Energy, including Demand Side Response (DSR), Electric Vehicles and Corporate PPAs. He previously led the Corporate Affairs support – covering policy development, advocacy, and communications – for SSE’s Wholesale business.

