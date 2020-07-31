Coronavirus outbreak shuts Hinkley Point C supply site in Bristol

A manufacturing site in Bristol that supplies concrete for the construction of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station has been closed after an outbreak of coronavirus.

Reports claim the number of workers tested positive at Balfour Beatty’s site has increased to 22 – all workers are now said to be self-isolating and contact tracing is underway.

The company shut the site for a deep clean of the facility last weekend, with a second one due to take place this week.

Balfour Beatty said there had been no impact on the construction site at Hinkley Point C in Somerset.

A spokesperson added: “Having engaged with Public Health England and Bristol City Council, we have now taken the responsible decision to close the facility until further notice to reduce the potential further spread of COVID-19.

“The NHS’ Test and Trace procedure has so far shown no impact on the Hinkley Point C main construction site, which the Avonmouth facility serves as part of the wider supply chain.

“We continue to engage with all those affected and remain committed to the health, safety and wellbeing of all those who work with and for us, as well as the general public.”