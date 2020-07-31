Enfield Council gives turkeys a Xmas present by banning meat

Enfield Council has unveiled a plan to ban meat from all its events from December, in order to tackle climate change.

The local authority has outlined a number of measures as part of the council’s climate plan, school climate summits, planting 100,00o trees and roll-out of low traffic neighbourhoods.

Among the various commitments included in the 40-page programme, it says: “Starting from December onwards, all events held by Enfield Council where catering is provided to offer only vegan or vegetarian options”.

This measure aims to ‘influence the behaviour of Enfield’s key partners, suppliers and the wider economy to transition to low or zero-carbon’.

Last year, Goldsmiths University in New Cross, London, announced a ban on the sale of beef in its campus food outlets in order to help tackle the climate emergency.

This was followed by Cambridge University, which vowed to ditch red meat altogether from its campus food offerings.

