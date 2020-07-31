Met Office: Climate change ‘exerting increasing impact on UK’

The UK broke four national temperature records last year, with the Met Office suggesting the climate crisis is exerting an “increasing impact”.

Its latest annual State of the UK Climate review shows the UK set a new all‐time record (38.7°C), a new winter record (21.2°C), a new December record (18.7°C) and a new February minimum temperature record (13.9°C).

There were, however, no national temperature records set.

The report also found 2019 was the 12th warmest year for the UK since 1884 and 24th warmest for Central England since 1659.

All the top 10 warmest years for the UK from 1884 have occurred since 2002.

The changing climate is also bringing persistent heavy rain, which has led to flooding and affected parts of Lincolnshire in mid-June and flash-flooding affected parts of the Pennies and northern England in late July.

South Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire experienced severe flooding in November 2019 – at the time this event was the most severe flooding event in the UK since December 2015.

Mike Kendon, Lead Author of the Met Office report said: “Our report shows climate change is exerting an increasing impact on the UK’s climate,. Since 2002 we have seen the warmest 10 years in the series.

“By contrast, to find a year in the coldest 10 we have to go back to 1963 – over 50 years ago.”