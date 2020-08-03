David Lemon

David is an independent strategy consultant, who has worked in the utility sector market since 2012. David has led strategy development and implementation projects for both domestic and commercial retailers focussing on risk management and process improvement across the customer lifecycle from acquisition to debt management.

David’s experience is of most value to clients looking to reduce cost to serve by optimising processes, deploying technology and maximising value from all available data assets. He will bring his experience and knowledge of the wider market, best practice and collaborate with stakeholders across your business to develop clear plans that deliver the agreed strategy. David is based in the Midlands, willing to travel UK and abroad.

David has been an Associate of The Utility Market Experts (a working community of accessible independent industry experts) since 2017.

Specialities:

Debt & Risk Management

Value Model Development

Technology & Data Process Automation

If you would like to discuss his availability, contact Harry Matyjaszek or Stuart Dawes:

Harry Matyjaszek: 07527 206777 or [email protected]

Stuart Dawes on 07771 777902 or [email protected]