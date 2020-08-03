Rob Morgan

Rob has worked in the energy supply market in a wide range of commercially focussed roles since 1996. His wide ranging experience includes energy supplier and TPI side organisations focussed on SME, I&C and Public Sector customers.

Rob’s leadership experience includes operating at Divisional MD level, delivering significant P&L growth. His business development experience includes developing Centrica’s Flexible Procurement project and also Engie’s Assure bundled Energy Services, Energy Supply and Facilities Management product.

Recent interim assignments include strategic advisory to the Shell group strategy team and supporting Accenture in a major integrated system bid for a Big 6 supplier.

Rob would add most value to energy market participants who are looking to develop a new strategy, product or business. Rob is based in Surrey and would be happy to travel UK wide.

Rob has been an Associate of The Utility Market Experts since 2018 and specialises in supporting Third Party Intermediaries but is equally confident working with other types of organisations.

Specialities:

Commercial Strategy

Business Development

New Markets

If you would like to discuss his availability, contact Harry Matyjaszek or Stuart Dawes:

Harry Matyjaszek: 07527 206777 or [email protected]

Stuart Dawes on 07771 777902 or [email protected]