Thousands of gas boilers recalled after death from carbon monoxide poisoning

The US gas boiler manufacturer Triangle Tube has announced it is recalling 63,000 units

Tuesday 4 August 2020
The US gas boiler manufacturer Triangle Tube has announced it is recalling 63,000 units due to risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

This follows one report of a person who died after being poisoned from carbon monoxide, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The governmental body says the incident follows a repair where an adapter was not reattached – flue gas can escape from the gas boilers if the adapter is not securely reattached to the boiler after maintenance or repair, posing a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard to consumers.

The firm has also received two other reports of vent tube adapter separation from the boilers.

According to the statement, consumers with recalled boilers should immediately contact the company for a free repair.

In addition, consumers who continue using the boilers while awaiting repair are asked to have working monoxide alarms on each level of their homes and outside sleeping areas.

