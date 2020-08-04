UK Government appoints Arup to work on carbon-neutral COP26 summit

The UK Government has chosen engineering company Arup to act as sustainability consultant and make the COP26 summit greener.

The firm will develop a carbon management plan for the event and will work with key suppliers to build a sustainable supply chain.

Arup will also assess the event’s energy consumption, travel emissions, catering, waste and transportation to help achieve the international standard sustainability certification for events and deliver a carbon-neutral conference.

The plan will be designed by a team of carbon consultants, transport planners, waste experts and sustainable supply chain specialists.

Jonathan Ben-Ami, Sustainability Director of Arup, commented: “We will bring our global knowledge and expertise on sustainable event management to COP26 with the aim of also leaving a positive long-term legacy for the UK and Glasgow.”

The company has also worked in the past on other projects in Glasgow, including Zero Waste Scotland, which promotes circular economy and the entertainment venue SSE Hydro.

