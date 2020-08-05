Bramble Energy secures £5m for hydrogen fuel cell development

Hydrogen fuel cell company Bramble Energy has secured an investment of £5 million to accelerate the development of the technology.

The investment round was led by BGF (Business Growth Fund) and included other investors including IP Group, Parkwalk Advisors and UCL Technology Fund.

Hydrogen fuel cells generate electricity from an electrochemical reaction rather than combustion, which eliminates carbon emissions from the power unit and producing only water and heat as by-products.

Bramble Energy – founded in 2016 as a spinout from University College London and Imperial College London – claims to have developed the only technology capable of producing gigawatts of hydrogen fuel cells using existing global manufacturing resources, reducing the time to market and investment needed.

The company says its fuel cell can be manufactured in almost all printed circuit board (PCB) factories worldwide.

It has recently started product acceptance testing with industrial hydrogen producer BOC/Linde – the funding will support the launch of Bramble Energy’s portable power product range, starting with a low cost, flexible 20W unit, followed by 60W and 100W units that are zero emission replacements for diesel generator technologies.

Dr Tom Mason, Co-founder and CEO at Bramble Energy adds: “This is a hugely exciting time for Bramble Energy, with many eyes focused on the UK’s leadership role in the transition to a greener economy. We are solving some of the greatest barriers to the adoption of fuel cells – through our ground-breaking manufacturing route, scale-up potential and low cost production.

“BGF understands our mission, culture and technical capabilities. We are pleased to have them on board, backing our growth and expansion at a critical juncture for the business.”

George Mills, Investor, BGF said: “Bramble has created a world-first in the production of hydrogen fuel cells, with the potential to transform a global and growing market. Critically, Bramble has inherent scale-up potential with fuel cells that can be made in PCB factories around the world.

“BGF is backing a pioneering team with significant commercial acumen. As the UK advances towards its greener future, the cleantech industry is one of increasing interest to BGF, with our capital and financial firepower designed to help accelerate growth and provide long term partnerships.”