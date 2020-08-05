Hydrogen and biomethane pipe upgrade project set to slash UK’s grid emissions

A significant reduction of carbon dioxide emissions from the UK grid is expected in the next 12 months as a result of a new pipe upgrade project announced by the Energy Networks Association.

The work is part of the Iron Mains Risk Replacement Programme, which replaces old iron gas pipelines in Britain’s low-pressure gas networks with hydrogen and biomethane-ready piping made from plastic.

According to figures, by 2032 the replacement is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by an amount equivalent to taking half a million cars off the road.

The project, which aims to create a hydrogen-ready network and deliver the ‘world’s first zero-carbon gas grid, is based on a £28 billion investment.

David Smith, Chief Executive of Energy Networks Association, said: “We need to decarbonise the gas that we use.

“And an investment programme that was first introduced in 2002 to improve safety is now playing a vital role in reducing emissions and laying the foundations for a world-leading zero carbon gas grid, coming in on-time and under budget.”