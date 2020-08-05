Lara Harkins

Lara has worked in the Energy market since 1994 both in Energy retail and Home Services leading Customer Operations, Sales and Transformation functions. Lara held senior roles both in market leading and challenger brands and has experience and working on both sides of the supplier and client relationship.

Lara is based in the Midlands, willing to travel UK wide and is experienced in supporting clients remotely. Her experience is invaluable in development of customer focused sales and service operations leading change initiatives to drive enhanced customer experience and reduced cost to serve. Lara is able to provide support for those considering outsourcing models or wishing to improve their supplier relationships.

Lara has been an Associate of The Utility Market Experts (a working community of accessible independent industry experts) since 2019

Specialties:

BPO

Customer Service/Operations

Energy Home Services

If you would like to discuss her availability, contact Harry Matyjaszek or Stuart Dawes:

Harry Matyjaszek: 07527 206777 or [email protected]

Stuart Dawes on 07771 777902 or [email protected]