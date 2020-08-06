Binoy Dharsi, Market Rules Advisor, Corporate Policy & Regulation, EDF

Binoy began his career in the electricity industry in 1997 as an energy consultant working at a TPI. Around the time of market opening he moved to work for new electricity supplier start-ups setting up pricing teams and pricing systems. Binoy also was as the UK lead-consultant for Datamonitor, a research and consultancy firm, providing expertise to market participants. Binoy moved to EDF Energy in 2011 forecasting non-energy costs (TNUoS, BSUoS). Binoy is currently an expert in charging reform and is a regular member of industry code working groups which aims to improve network charging arrangements. Since 2017 Binoy has been working on the Ofgem led Targeted Charging Review.

Binoy is a keen golfer and football enthusiast supporting Oldham Athletic.