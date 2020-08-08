German utility RWE inks solar PPA with Direct Energy

German utility RWE has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Direct Energy Marketing Limited to supply renewable electricity from a solar plant in Canada.

The 25MW Canadian Hull solar plant, which is located in Southern Alberta and started commercial operations recently, is expected to supply up to 50,000MWh of electricity annually under the 10-year contract.

This will enable Direct Energy to supply its Canadian customers with green electricity.

David Brast, Senior Vice President, North America Gas and Power, Direct Energy Business said: “With increased customer demand for renewables, the addition of 25MW of solar supply will help Direct Energy Business build renewable power options for our customers and affirms our commitment to provide products and services that lead to a lower carbon future.”

RWE is also operating a second solar farm nearby in Vauxhall, which has a 22MW capacity, through its subsidiary BELECTRIC.

The two plants together produce enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of around 12,500 homes in Canada.

RWE intends to invest a total of around €5 billion (£4.4bn) in renewable energy projects by 2022.