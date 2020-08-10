Iberdrola, SEAT and VW charge ahead to boost electric mobility in Spain

Iberdrola, SEAT and Volkswagen Group Spain Distribution (VGSD) have joined forces to jointly promote the deployment of electric and sustainable mobility in Spain.

The companies have signed a strategic agreement to promote the creation of a public network of charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) across the country, in addition to promoting the use of renewable energy.

They have identified charging infrastructure as one of the key factors in boosting electromobility and will work together in different areas of action.

The automotive electrification strategy aims to use 100% renewable energy in the EV supply chain and the companies will assess energy solutions to reduce carbon emissions in the plants and dealerships of SEAT and VGSD – which includes Volkswagen, Audi, SKODA and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles – in Spain.

That will include the installation of solar panels as well as the implementation of energy efficiency solutions.

Ignacio Galán, Chairman of Iberdrola said: “The agreement shows the ambition of our transport electrification strategy and confirms the need for continued collaboration between all the actors to respond to the challenges of a mobility based on clean energy, without CO2 emissions and the demands of a society committed to reducing pollution and increasing energy efficiency.”