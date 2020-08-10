Pay for parking using electricity from EVs at Nissan Pavilion

Drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) will be able to discharge electricity from their car’s battery to pay for parking while visiting Nissan’s new exhibition space in what is claimed to be a world first.

The 10,000-square-meter Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, Japan, which was opened to the public earlier this month, is a zero-emission space and has been fitted with solar panels and is supplied with hydroelectric power.

The car manufacturer is using Nissan LEAFs and solar energy to power the the cafe at the facility off the grid.

It says the exhibition space allows consumers to experience the future of mobility through a variety of contents, including virtual rides in a Formula E car and semi-autonomous driving systems.

The payment for parking using electricity from EVs is a demonstration of the Nissan Energy Share system, which enables EVs to charge their batteries, power homes and buildings or feed the energy back to the grid – turning vehicle batteries into mobile energy storage devices.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said: “The Pavilion is a place where customers can see, feel and be inspired by our near-future vision for society and mobility. As the world shifts to electric mobility, EVs will be integrated into society in ways that go beyond just transportation.”

In Japan, Nissan has signed agreements with local governments to use its LEAF cars as mobile batteries that can supply power during natural disasters and in a separate partnership, it is repurposing used EV batteries to power streetlights.

As part of the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, the company intends to expand its global lineup of EVs and electric motor-driven cars..

It has set a target to sell more than one million electrified vehicles by the end of 2023.