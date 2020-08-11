Almost 65% of UK drivers ‘want to ban petrol and diesel cars by 2030’

Almost 65% of UK drivers want the UK Government to bring the ban on sales of new diesel and petrol cars forward to 2030.

That’s according to a survey by the Electric Vehicle Association (EVA), which suggests 96% of drivers in the UK believe an earlier phase-out date would have a positive impact on public health.

Figures also show 82% of the 1,114, drivers surveyed believe the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans should end before 2035.

The survey of 1,114 individuals indicates the majority of the respondents consider an earlier phase-out date as a potential positive booster for the UK economy.

Among the measures that could accelerate the switch to greener vehicles, the UK public chose the introduction of a scrappage scheme for petrol and diesel internal combustion engine cars and the introduction of more public charging initiatives.

Bridget Phelps, EVA England Chair, commented: “We are at a critical juncture in our country’s automotive history.

“Climate leadership demands that we move more quickly to clean our air. Development of EVs and vans, their batteries and renewable energy will create jobs and build a path to a more sustainable economy.”