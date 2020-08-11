Energy and Sustainability Matters in Westminster – What Happens Now?

Jeremy Nicholson, Corporate Affairs Officer at Alfa Energy discusses current energy and sustainability matters in politics with Simon James, Managing Director of EnergyComms.
You will learn:
- Has the government diverted from its net zero commitments as a result of the coronavirus?
- What will be the impact on energy costs?
- Has the politics around renewables changed now that they’re turning out to be less costly?
- Will Brexit continue to play a role in this area?
- Will the government take any short-term measures to alleviate pressure on business energy users?
For more episodes of The Resonance, The Alfa Energy Group podcast, go here.
This is a promoted article.