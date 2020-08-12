China’s LONGi targets 100% green energy use by 2028

LONGi Green Energy Technology, a Chinese developer and manufacturer of solar products, has announced plans to use 100% renewable energy across its global operations by 2028.

It has unveiled an eight-year roadmap to achieve its goals as it jointly launched the RE100 China Initiative with renewable energy leaders in the country.

The company joined the RE100 initiative, a global corporate leadership initiative led by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP, earlier this year.

Under the roadmap, LONGi aims to achieve 70% renewable electricity use by 2027 and ultimately reach its 100% goal the following year.

Last year, the company – which focuses on manufacturing PV products and providing solar power technology solutions – consumed 189 million kWh of electricity globally, out of which around 47% came from renewable sources.

Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi Group said: “We are proud to announce our RE100 roadmap for 100% renewable energy use. LONGi Group, as a global company dedicated to solar technology and manufacturing, will work closely with The Climate Group and our partners to deliver this green commitment. We hope to shoulder more responsibilities for global energy transition.”