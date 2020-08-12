Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Two-thirds of Brits opt for ‘holiday travel by petrol or diesel car’

Worries about running out of charge and not being able to find charging points are putting people off travelling in an EV, according to a report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 12 August 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Two-thirds of Brits have plans to travel to their holiday destinations by petrol or diesel car.

That’s according to research by EDF, which suggests two-in-three Brits plan to take a ‘staycation’ this year, with almost 77% of them choosing to make the journey driving a petrol or diesel vehicle.

The research, which surveyed 2,000 UK consumers, also found that despite their environmental and financial benefits, nearly half of holiday-makers admitted they wouldn’t consider taking their trip in an electric vehicle (EV).

Almost 53% of the respondents say they wouldn’t consider an EV as an option because they worry they would run out of charge, while 47% of the drivers believe they would struggle to find charging points.

Findings of the research also show almost 64% of Brits are set to ditch foreign getaways this year in favour of summer breaks closer to home, with the Lake District, Cornwall and Yorkshire topping the list of popular destinations.

Philippe Commaret, Managing Director for Customers at EDF, said: “With the majority of Brits looking to take a staycation this year and the roads set to fill with cars, there’s never been a better time to consider an EV.”

