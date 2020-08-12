Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Technology

UK public EV charging points ‘increase fivefold in five years’

The UK’s network of rapid charging units has seen 363% growth since 2015, according to a new report from the DfT

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 12 August 2020
Image: phaustov / Shutterstock

The UK’s public electric vehicle (EV) charging points have multiplied nearly five times over in the last five years.

That’s according to the latest quarterly statistics by the Department for Transport, which suggest on 1st July there were 18,265 public EV charging units available in the UK.

Out of these, 3,206 were rapid chargers, a 363% growth since 2015, according to the report.

Figures also show in the second quarter of 2020, 318 more EV charging devices were available in total, up 2% from the previous quarter.

In terms of the geographical distribution of EV charging devices, London has the highest level of installations, followed by Scotland, which has the largest network of rapid chargers.

However, Scotland saw a decrease of 130 in the number of devices available to the public during the last quarter, falling to 1,910.

That is attributed to an impact from coronavirus and the lockdown period where charging units have been switched off due to sites being inaccessible.

In every other region, the number of charging devices has increased across the quarter to July, despite the coronavirus lockdown period.

London saw the largest increase with 82 more charging devices available during the second quarter of 2020.

